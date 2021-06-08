Xcel Energy presents proposed energy resource plan at Boulder City Council study session

Xcel Energy representatives in a Boulder City Council study session on Tuesday shared more about the utility company’s electric resource plan, which aims to cut carbon emissions 85% by 2030.

However, the plan, while more aggressive than previous iterations, falls short of where Boulder intends to be at that time. The city is striving for an energy system that delivers 100% renewable energy by 2030.

That was of utmost concern to Julie Zahniser, a member of Boulder’s new Community Advisory Panel that guides its partnership with Xcel Energy, which was made formal in November when voters agreed to end the city’s decade-long effort to form its own electric utility in favor of a franchise agreement with Xcel.

City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde made a similar point in Tuesday’s study session.

“Their success, really, in reducing their emissions is critical to us as we think to achieve our goals,” Rivera-Vandermyde said.

At a high level, the proposed plan, which was submitted to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission in late March, includes the addition of 2,300 megawatts of wind energy, 1,600 megawatts of large-scale solar, 400 megawatts of battery storage, 1,300 megawatts of dispatchable resources that are available 24/7 and 1,200 megawatts of distributed solar resources.

It also calls for a reduction in coal operations by 2030 with full retirement by 2040.

Xcel Energy President Alice Jackson said the plan is a “dramatic change from where we’ve been over the past several decades,” but she acknowledged that it’s “not the end game.”

“I would love to see us get there before 2050, but that’s entirely contingent on how do we get the technology to advance fast enough as well … (and) customers to respond in ways that allow us to avoid even more of that carbon production by varying some of their consumption,” Jackson said.

She said the company needs “investment, technology and time now” in order to achieve its goal of a carbon-free system by 2050.

While the council had a brief update on Xcel Energy’s energy resource plan during its study session, there was no public hearing or time for public input on the matter. This was a cause for concern to a number of community members who wrote to the City Council ahead of the meeting.

Zahniser argued the update was premature and doesn’t believe it’s in keeping with Boulder’s new partnership with Xcel.

“It will be impossible for you to ‘unhear’ what Xcel will say tomorrow, but hopefully, you will have the wisdom and restraint to reserve judgment on the adequacy and merits of Xcel’s Electric Resource Plan,” she wrote in an email to the City Council.

Rivera-Vandermyde acknowledged this Tuesday and clarified that it’s the beginning of a long conversation about Xcel’s new plan.

“Xcel’s submission is extremely long and complex, and it will take some time to unpack the specifics of that plan,” she said. “And as those details emerge we really expect that there will be elements of the plan that really resonate with our community and others where we may have concern or seek greater opportunity to do more.”

It will be roughly two years before the Public Utilities Commission makes a determination on the plan, according to Jackson. Boulder is a “formal intervener,” so city officials will play a role in providing feedback.