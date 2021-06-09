GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder hopes to replace Bandshell fence mural after it was tagged with graffiti

Someone painted the message “Boulder Libs love prairie dogs more than our unhoused neighbors” on the mural on the fence surrounding the Boulder Bandshell. (Deborah Swearingen/Staff Writer
By dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder hopes to replace the floral mural that surrounds the fence at the Bandshell after it was defaced.

The message painted on top of the mural reads: “Boulder Libs love prairie dogs more than our unhoused neighbors.”

The mural, which has been up for about two weeks, was a partnership between the city and the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, said city spokesperson Jonathan Thornton.

“We wanted to take that opportunity to showcase an artist’s work,” he said. “It’s frustrating that it was graffitied.”

“While both BMoCA and the city are disappointed to see the mural defaced, we are both working to find a viable solution to creatively clean it up,” Kiah Butcher, museum spokesperson, agreed in an email.

Boulder artist and printmaker Sam Cikauskas, who made the mural, said Wednesday that he was waiting to hear back from the city and BMoCA on the next steps, but he confirmed that the text was not part of his original artwork.

The fence that the mural covers was installed in May and will remain up through September as local arts and cultural organizations host ticketed events. City officials have said the fence allows ticket sales as well as alcohol sales at some of the events. While it will remain up over the summer, the space inside it remains open to the public when events are not happening.

