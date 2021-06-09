GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Construction resumes on Sushi-Rama restaurant…

Business

Construction resumes on Sushi-Rama restaurant at Arista

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Broomfield’s Arista development soon will have a new restaurant, with resumption of construction on chef Jeff Osaka’s fifth Sushi-Rama location.

Construction had first begun in March 2020 but was quickly halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2,209-square-foot restaurant now has an opening scheduled for fall 2021.

“I have been shopping the north market for some time and I feel that Arista is the best place for our fifth Sushi-Rama location,” Osaka said in a statement. “From the proximity to entertainment and joining the community of other incredible restaurants in the development, it felt like a natural fit for our next location.”

Sushi-Rama operates a conveyor-belt system to deliver fresh sushi directly to the customers’ table. It will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and a colorful, retro design from Denver-based LIVStudio.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. FMS Bank Is Your Local Bank

    No matter if it’s for you, your family or your business, FMS Bank in Greeley provides banking solutions that offer...
  2. Time To Get Bikini Ready

    It’s time to get bikini ready! The Dermatology Center of the Rockies can help with CoolSculpting, an FDA-approved, non-invasive body...
  3. Play Your Best Baseball Ever

    Want to play your best baseball ever? Club Hitting teaches all the fundamentals in a friendly, zero-intimidation program designed for...
  4. What’s Your Best Swimwear Style?

    What’s your best swimwear style? Christina’s Luxuries has a well-chosen collection of designer suits for every body. Whether you are...
  5. When You Are Shopping For Carpet…

    When you are shopping for carpet, you want to see it for yourself. You want to know how soft the...