Construction resumes on Sushi-Rama restaurant at Arista

Broomfield’s Arista development soon will have a new restaurant, with resumption of construction on chef Jeff Osaka’s fifth Sushi-Rama location.

Construction had first begun in March 2020 but was quickly halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2,209-square-foot restaurant now has an opening scheduled for fall 2021.

“I have been shopping the north market for some time and I feel that Arista is the best place for our fifth Sushi-Rama location,” Osaka said in a statement. “From the proximity to entertainment and joining the community of other incredible restaurants in the development, it felt like a natural fit for our next location.”

Sushi-Rama operates a conveyor-belt system to deliver fresh sushi directly to the customers’ table. It will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and a colorful, retro design from Denver-based LIVStudio.

