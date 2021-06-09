RTD increases bus frequencies on two Longmont routes, one Boulder route

Starting Monday, the Regional Transportation District will increase the frequency of buses arriving and departing from stops on two of its local routes inside Longmont and one inside Boulder.

Both the 324 and 326 routes will double their current service levels in Longmont, with buses picking up riders every 30 minutes, rather than every hour, city officials said in a Wednesday news release.

The transit agency also will be increasing its weekday service frequency on the Bound route inside Boulder, with 15 minutes between buses — down from the current 30 minutes — between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays throughFridays, according to the RTD website and a Wednesday news release from the agency.

The RTD said that’s to accommodate an increasing number of passengers on Bound buses, which runs between Baseline and Broadway on one end and 28th Street and Colo. 119 on the other end.

The RTD’s 324 Main Street bus route serves the entire stretch of Main Street in Longmont, starting at Park Ridge Avenue and heading south through the downtown, with additional access along Pike Road, Clover Basin Drive, Airport Road to Nelson Road and out to the Silver Creek High School area.

The 326 Westside Crosstown route serves North Main Street at Park Ridge Avenue, 23rd and 21st avenues, Hover Street, Mountain View Avenue near Longmont United Hospital, Longs Peak Middle and Longmont High schools, Francis Street, and Longs Peak Avenue before heading downtown.

Meanwhile, the RTD is making what its website calls “minor schedule adjustments” to weekday service on its regional Bolt route between Longmont and Boulder “to improve on-time performance.”

Riders of the RTD’s 323 Skyline Crosstown route and the 327 Eastside Crosstown route, as well as the 324 and 326 routes inside Longmont, do not have to pay fares when they board one of those buses because the city subsidizes that service through its “Ride Free Longmont” program.

Longmont Transportation Planning Manager Phil Greenwald said in an email that Longmont expects to pay RTD $487,265 this year for that “Ride Free” no-fares-charged service.

A complete list of the transit agency’s route and schedule changes — some of which, elsewhere in the metropolitan Denver area are taking effect Sunday — can be viewed on the RTD’s website, RTD-Denver.com.

While a number of routes and schedules elsewhere in the transit agency’s metropolitan service area are changing on Sunday, the Longmont 324 and 326 local routes’ Monday through Friday weekday service and the Boulder Bound route’s weekday bus frequencies won’t change until Monday.