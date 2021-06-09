Sierra Space completes testing on propulsion system

Sierra Space has completed testing on its storable liquid rocket propulsion system, the company announced.

The propulsion system is designed to be used for orbit transfer, maneuvering and guidance control.

“The test campaign confirmed that these design improvements increased performance and we’re really proud of that,” said Marty Chiaverini, director of Propulsion Systems at Sierra Space, in a statement. “It’s a highly scalable design that will allow us to perform quick redesigns for multiple thrusts, while still offering stable combustion.”

The engine design of the propulsion system is also simpler than traditional rocket propulsion systems, according to the release. The technology will be able to be adapted for several uses, including upper stage rocket boosters, missile systems, in-space propulsion, guidance, reaction control and extraterrestrial ascent and descent.

Sierra Space is the commercial space subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corp.

