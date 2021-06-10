GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder cannabis board to continue marijuana…

Business

Boulder cannabis board to continue marijuana hospitality discussion next month

By | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Cannabis Licensing and Advisory Board will continue next month its discussion of whether to support marijuana hospitality businesses in the city, the board members decided in their meeting earlier this week.

Board members expressed a desire to hear testimony from experts in ventilation, impaired driving and normalization of drug use among youths at their July and August meetings to help resolve several outstanding questions about those issues.

Board members also said they want to wait and see the impact that marijuana hospitality has on Denver, which legalized it earlier this year, as well as the outcome of the proposed House Bill 1317, which would more strictly regulate marijuana concentrates.

This week’s meeting continued the discussion from the board’s May meeting, when several dozen community members publicly commented in support or opposition of cannabis hospitality.

If the board does recommend that Boulder allow such businesses, the City Council will have final say.

Should marijuana hospitality businesses be approved, Boulder’s first could already be waiting in the wings: Stella’s Lounge at 1123 Walnut St., the site of the former Walnut Brewery, has applied to open as an Italian restaurant that serves cannabis.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Great Apartments in Boulder

    Habitat Apartments offers great apartments in a desirable Boulder location. Live just minutes from Gunbarrel Commons Park, with easy access...
  2. Hardwood Floors Can Last Decades

    How long should your hardwood floors last? With proper care, hardwood floors can last decades. Boulder Hardwood Flooring can help...
  3. Upgrade Your Laundry Room

    Are your washer and dryer just about on their last spins? Time to upgrade your laundry room! And the place...
  4. The Public School That Works Like An Academy

    Parents, are you looking for a premier pre-kindergarten-through-8th grade public charter school with a strong science and technology mission? That’s...
  5. Four Reasons To Choose AJ Shirk

    You count on your home’s roof, all year long. So when it’s time for roof repair or replacement, you want...