In ‘movement toward normalcy,’ Boulder County face mask order expires Thursday

Boulder County’s mask order is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, meaning that masks will no longer be required at schools, childcare centers, children’s camps, assisted-living facilities, jails and health care facilities.

The easing of restrictions was announced Thursday in a news release from Boulder County Public Health.

Although the local order will no longer be in effect, the state still requires masks for people ages 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated at schools, childcare facilities, camps, health-care settings, jails and prisons.

“By allowing the current facial covering order to expire today as planned and aligning with the state’s order, we are taking enormous strides forward in our comeback from COVID,” said Camille Rodriguez, Boulder County Public Health’s executive director in the release.

“I am so proud of our community for sticking with us during the past 15 months and for continuing to get vaccinated. This next step gets us all closer to doing the things we love.”

Randy Barber, chief communications officer for Boulder Valley School District, said students 11 years old or younger, who are unvaccinated, will no longer be required to wear masks this coming school year. He said for students 12 and older, the school district will operate on the “honor system” and hope that everyone who does not wear a mask has received the full course of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We want to encourage people to get vaccinated,” he said. “We certainly respect people’s ability to make decisions for themselves. We believe that it is in the greater good to have a healthy community as we move forward past this pandemic.”

Barber said the school district will continue to work with its public health partners and monitor outbreaks within the district.

“We are planning on going back to five days a week” next school year, he said. “We welcome a careful movement toward normalcy.”

Johnny Terrell, assistant superintendent of student services at St. Vrain Valley School District, wrote that starting Friday, the district will no longer require masks at its schools or office buildings for students, teachers and staff who have been fully vaccinated, according to a news release the district sent out Thursday.

“For students under the age of 12, masks are still strongly recommended by BCPH when indoors, however they are not required,” he wrote. “We continue to work closely with Boulder County Public Health regarding quarantining protocols and will keep you updated if there are any additional changes to BCPH guidelines that impact our schools or other district operations.”

Schools and child-care facilities are still required to report cases and outbreaks through the state’s website and assisted-living facilities should follow state guidelines.

BCPH Spokesperson Angela Simental said the county believes based on recent case rates and vaccination rates the state’s order will suffice. She said the county will continue to monitor vaccination rates, positivity rates, hospitalizations, variants, outbreaks and other data points.

“Boulder County took into account the vaccination and the case rates, and we also consulted with our partners such as schools, child-care facilities and health care partners,” she said.