Boulder open space rangers find prairie dog art installation stolen out of Superior

Boulder open space rangers stumbled upon a large prairie dog sculpture that had been stolen from Superior and then left on open space land off of Flagstaff Road.

In a post on Instagram, Boulder open space officials said a ranger on Sunday saw an object on Crown Rock. Upon further inspection, it turned out to be a large prairie dog public art display that had been stolen from Superior over the Memorial Day weekend.

Rangers were able to get the prairie dog down and transport the piece of art back to Superior, according to the post.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy is investigating the theft.