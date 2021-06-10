GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder open space rangers find prairie dog art…

NewsColorado News

Boulder open space rangers find prairie dog art installation stolen out of Superior

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder open space rangers stumbled upon a large prairie dog sculpture that had been stolen from Superior and then left on open space land off of Flagstaff Road.

In a post on Instagram, Boulder open space officials said a ranger on Sunday saw an object on Crown Rock. Upon further inspection, it turned out to be a large prairie dog public art display that had been stolen from Superior over the Memorial Day weekend.

Rangers were able to get the prairie dog down and transport the piece of art back to Superior, according to the post.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy is investigating the theft.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Great Apartments in Boulder

    Habitat Apartments offers great apartments in a desirable Boulder location. Live just minutes from Gunbarrel Commons Park, with easy access...
  2. Hardwood Floors Can Last Decades

    How long should your hardwood floors last? With proper care, hardwood floors can last decades. Boulder Hardwood Flooring can help...
  3. Upgrade Your Laundry Room

    Are your washer and dryer just about on their last spins? Time to upgrade your laundry room! And the place...
  4. The Public School That Works Like An Academy

    Parents, are you looking for a premier pre-kindergarten-through-8th grade public charter school with a strong science and technology mission? That’s...
  5. Four Reasons To Choose AJ Shirk

    You count on your home’s roof, all year long. So when it’s time for roof repair or replacement, you want...