JBS paid $11M ransom to cyberattackers

By | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

JBS USA paid an $11 million ransom to the hacking group REvil, which perpetrated a cyberattack against the meat-processing giant last week, JBS confirmed in a news release.

The payment was made in Bitcoin.

“This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally,” said Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA, in a statement. “However, we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers.”

In the statement, JBS said that forensic investigations have not revealed that any company, customer or employee data was compromised. The ransom payment was made to “mitigate any unforeseen issues related to the attack and ensure no data was exfiltrated,” according to the news release.

The cyberattacks hit JBS over Memorial Day weekend and brought its operations to a standstill, forcing the company to cancel several shifts that impacted the global beef supply.

