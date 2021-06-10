Private plane crashes in Boulder County

A Piper Cherokee plane crashed in Boulder County on Thursday evening.

No injuries were reported, said Michelle Kelly, deputy fire marshal with Mountain View Fire Rescue.

Kelly said two people were in the light aircraft — a pilot and a passenger. It is unclear how the plane crashed, but the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will continue investigating the incident.

The plane crashed in a field a quarter mile south of Isabelle Road and west of U.S. 287, Kelly said.

Part of U.S. 287 is currently closed to traffic but is expected to re-open this evening, she said.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler, of the Colorado State Patrol, said the crash occurred at 7:12 p.m.

The plane, which landed upright, is damaged and there was a small fuel leak which has been contained, Kelly said.