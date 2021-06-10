SVVSD panel centers on accountability

The theme of the night during a town hall meeting Thursday for students and parents was accountability.

More than 160 people signed up for the virtual town hall and panel organized by the NAACP Boulder County Chapter, Showing Up for Racial Justice Families of Boulder County and YWCA Boulder County in response to a racist incident at Mead High School. Three Mead students posed for a photo last month at the school that reenacted George Floyd’s murder.

During the first hour of the session, students were able to speak about specific times they have experienced racism at the school district and what they hope to see moving forward.

The session was moderated by Dr. Apryl Alexander, an associate professor at the University of Denver. Following the hourlong discussion, Alexander posed questions for St. Vrain Valley School District leaders. She asked how they plan to hold the district accountable and what trainings they will offer for staff and students at the district.

Dr. Jackie Kapushion, deputy superintendent, said the school district hopes to have discussions centered on micro-aggressions, inclusivity, anti-racism and more.

“We are also going to do a lot of work both in the school district throughout the year and also in our equity institute around how do you engage students in controversial topics and conversations and how do you facilitate those as a teacher,” she said.

During the panel, district leaders were asked what they plan to do about the Frederick High School Warrior mascot and how they would handle the issue if a teacher in the district taught about the “pros and cons” of slavery.

Superintendent Don Haddad said the district is in the process of making the change regarding the mascot.

“Well, my personal opinion is I don’t see any pros to slavery, so I’m not sure how a conversation like that would take place,” he said. “We would have to address it in that manner and again it would depend.”

Johnny Terrell, assistant superintendent and executive director of student support services, discussed the recruitment and retention of teachers and other staff members of color and what that process is like.

“It sometimes gets a little difficult to convince folks to come north, and there are some who have,” he said. “We continue down that road to continue with that effort,” he said.

At the end of the panel, questions and comments continued to pop up in the chat box from a parent feeling “disheartened” that their kid has to deal with micro-aggressions at school or from a student who had a physics question that asked to find the “force on a slave’s back given a weight.”

Alexander said Thursday’s conversation is just one of many the school district will have regarding race and how the district can create a safe and accepting space for its students, families and staff.

“I hope we can continue to have these conversations — they’re not one-time conversations by any means — on what it truly means to be inclusive in our school environments,” she said.