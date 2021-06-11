Alchemer hires CTO from KPA

Alchemer LLC, a consumer-feedback collection and integration software firm formerly called SurveyGizmo, has hired Brandi Vandegriff as chief technology officer.

Vandegriff previously held the same role with fellow Boulder Valley area software firm KPA LLC.

“We are excited to have Brandi join our leadership team,” Alchemy CEO David Roberts said in a statement. “She has the customer-experience history to help our customers achieve maximum value from the Alchemer platform.”

Vandegriff is an annual speaker at Women in Technology events, according to an Alchemer news release.

“Building products that help customers achieve their missions is my passion,” she said in a statement. “I love creating teams that are relentless in addressing customer needs, and that makes Alchemer a great fit for me.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC