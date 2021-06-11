Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 11, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported one new COVID-19 death Friday. Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said the person who died was in their 90s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility.

New cases: 6

Total cases: 23,880

Total hospitalizations: 832

New hospitalizations: 6

Daily hospitalizations: 12

Daily discharges: 2

Total deaths: 260

New deaths: 1

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 17.0

7-day percent positivity: 1%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

B.1.1.7: 274

B.1.351: 0

B.1.427: 41

P.1: 7

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing due to delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

Total cases: 550,014

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,844

Total deaths among cases: 6,677

Total hospitalizations: 30,862

Total tested: 3,111,445

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,119,692

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,732,346

University of Colorado Boulder cases