Fairview student wins $50K state coronavirus scholarship

When Boulder resident David Atkins got a call from an unknown number on Monday, he ignored it, hesitating before calling back when the caller left a voicemail identifying themselves as an official from the state of Colorado.

“It didn’t seem real, because you get so many cold calls about your extended warranty being expired,” he said, laughing.

The call was real, and the state official on the phone told him he would be glad he called back.

Had his son, 15-year-old Fairview High School junior Liam Atkins, received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine? Yes, David Atkins said, his son was vaccinated.

That’s when they got the news — Liam Atkins of Boulder was one of the first five students to be selected for the state’s $50,000 scholarship for students who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

The family initially didn’t believe what was happening, David Atkins said, but apparently did not show as much skepticism that the scholarship was real as other winners.

“I don’t know if that speaks to my gullibility or my belief in human nature, but I’d like to believe the latter,” David Atkins said.

“I also wasn’t completely sure it was real until my dad told me it seemed really authentic,” Liam Atkins added.

Liam Atkins, along with 14-year-old Arianna Garcia of Longmont and students from Centennial, Mesa County and Littleton were announced as the first winners of the Colorado Comeback Cash scholarship on Thursday. Garcia could not be reached for comment.

The scholarship is part of Colorado’s effort to increase vaccination rates statewide. Students 12-17 years old who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine are eligible to receive a $50,000 scholarship, and five winners will be announced weekly for the next four weeks.

While Liam Atkins is still figuring out where he wants to attend college and what he wants to study — probably something in science, technology, engineering or math, he said — the scholarship is a big deal to both the Fairview student and his parents.

“I’ve been saving for college pretty much since Liam was born, as much as I could put away, and it’s interesting to see how much of a difference this kind of scholarship can make,” David Atkins said.

In the more immediate future, Liam Atkins said he’s hopeful that more people getting vaccinated will help him and other students have a better school year next year.

“We were back and forth between online, hybrid and in-person all the time and it was pretty stressful trying to get all my work done as well as what was going on with the world,” Liam Atkins said. “I just hope with vaccines next year it will be a little more normal and a little better.”