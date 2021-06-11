First positive plague case in Boulder County this season found in cat

The first plague case was identified in Boulder County this season after a cat tested positive for the disease June 2.

The cat’s owner had the cat examined by a veterinarian after it became ill two to three weeks after it was found with a baby rabbit, according to a news release from Boulder County Public Health.

The cat lived near North Foothills Highway and Plateau Road in Boulder County.

Boulder County Parks and Open Space was notified of the positive case, and warning signs will be posted in this neighborhood with precautionary measures to avoid the plague.

“Because plague is most commonly transmitted by fleas, taking steps to avoid flea exposures will help prevent spread of the disease,” said Carol McInnes, Boulder County Public Health environmental health specialist, in the release.

In May, a squirrel tested positive for plague in El Paso County, according to a release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Household pets, such as dogs and especially cats can either get plague or carry infected fleas home to their owners, the release states. In rare instances, plague can be transmitted to people from cats sick with plague.

“Keeping cats indoors is the best way to protect them from getting plague,” said McInnes. “Pet owners should also discuss with their veterinarians the best way to protect pets from fleas.”

Plague occurs naturally in Colorado, and is an infectious disease spread by fleas to wild rodents and other small mammals such as prairie dogs and rabbits. Bubonic plague is the most common form of plague and occurs after a bite from an infected flea. Plague can spread to humans when infected fleas from rabbits, prairie dogs, and other wild rodents bite a human.

Symptoms of plague include high fever, extreme fatigue, and painful swollen lymph nodes. If you observe these symptoms in a person or pet, it is important to contact your healthcare provider or veterinarian immediately. Plague can be treated with antibiotics, but this treatment is most successful when the disease can be diagnosed quickly.

BCPH recommends residents adhere to the following recommendations: