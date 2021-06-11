Macerich eyes partial FlatIron Crossing redevelopment

Concept plans for partial redevelopment of the FlatIron Crossing shopping center call for demolition of much of the southwestern part of the complex and the construction of up to 60,000 square feet of new commercial space, up to 800 multifamily units, office space and a hotel.

Mall owner Macerich Co., based in Santa Monica, Calif., has planned for some time to redevelop parts of the shopping center.

The area being redeveloped is currently known as The Village. The FlatIron Crossing mall itself would remain intact. So would some businesses in The Village, including the AMC Theater, 2nd & Charles used book store, Red Robin and P.F. Chang’s.

“It will be much more of an urban kind of feel, which is really what has been occurring all around in more traditional retail spaces,” said Jeff Romine, director of development for the city of Broomfield.

Much of the new construction will be built on existing parking lots, so a parking garage with about 540 spaces would also be constructed.

A concept-review meeting on the project with the Broomfield City Council is slated for July 20.

This is the latest redevelopment effort in the area. Work is underway on redevelopment of Flatiron Marketplace to the east of FlatIron Crossing. Flatiron Marketplace struggled for years with multiple vacancies. Its $210 million redevelopment will include more than 1,000 multifamily units and a limited amount of commercial space.

“What’s really exciting about (the FlatIron Crossing redevelopment) is, here we are in a period where retail is evolving and changing, and one of the major retail space owners feels strongly enough about our market that they want to reinvest,” Romine said. “The mall has been here for roughly 20 years, and they’d like to invest and bring it forward.”

