GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Macerich eyes partial FlatIron Crossing…

Business

Macerich eyes partial FlatIron Crossing redevelopment

By | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Concept plans for partial redevelopment of the FlatIron Crossing shopping center call for demolition of much of the southwestern part of the complex and the construction of up to 60,000 square feet of new commercial space, up to 800 multifamily units, office space and a hotel.

Mall owner Macerich Co., based in Santa Monica, Calif., has planned for some time to redevelop parts of the shopping center.

A rendering of the proposed FlatIron Crossing redevelopment looking north at the FlatIron Crossing mall, which will remain intact. (BizWest / Courtesy image)

The area being redeveloped is currently known as The Village. The FlatIron Crossing mall itself would remain intact. So would some businesses in The Village, including the AMC Theater, 2nd & Charles used book store, Red Robin and P.F. Chang’s.

“It will be much more of an urban kind of feel, which is really what has been occurring all around in more traditional retail spaces,” said Jeff Romine, director of development for the city of Broomfield.

Much of the new construction will be built on existing parking lots, so a parking garage with about 540 spaces would also be constructed.

A concept-review meeting on the project with the Broomfield City Council is slated for July 20.

This is the latest redevelopment effort in the area. Work is underway on redevelopment of Flatiron Marketplace to the east of FlatIron Crossing. Flatiron Marketplace struggled for years with multiple vacancies. Its $210 million redevelopment will include more than 1,000 multifamily units and a limited amount of commercial space.

“What’s really exciting about (the FlatIron Crossing redevelopment) is, here we are in a period where retail is evolving and changing, and one of the major retail space owners feels strongly enough about our market that they want to reinvest,” Romine said. “The mall has been here for roughly 20 years, and they’d like to invest and bring it forward.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Commemorate Your Veteran’s Service

    Landmark Monuments is proud to serve military families in Wyoming. They are compassionate partners in creating outstanding memorials for veterans....
  2. What Are Your Financial Goals?

    What are your financial goals? Do you know how to reach them? If you need help charting your financial course,...
  3. Good Reasons To Plan Your Own Funeral

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. Here are some good reasons to plan your own funeral. You...
  4. Great Apartments in Boulder

    Habitat Apartments offers great apartments in a desirable Boulder location. Live just minutes from Gunbarrel Commons Park, with easy access...
  5. Hardwood Floors Can Last Decades

    How long should your hardwood floors last? With proper care, hardwood floors can last decades. Boulder Hardwood Flooring can help...