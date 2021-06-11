Peace Train: The U.S.’s violations of a rules-based system

The U.S. political leadership considers China and Russia as major threats to the U.S.-led “rules-based international order” and to democracy worldwide.

This so-called rules-based system did manage to avoid war between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but it certainly did not lead to a peaceful, just or sustainable world. In reality, as William Blum pointed out in his 2004 book “Killing Hope,” the U.S. essentially ignored the U.N. Charter’s statement about nations being sovereign and illegally intervened in dozens of countries since 1945.

The U.S., the Soviet Union and Israel violated this rules-based system with impunity. The illegal 2003 U.S.-led invasion, with killing and devastation of Iraq, is one of the most blatant examples of continued U.S. violations. As an alternative to this badly flawed U.S.-led system, China and Russia recently formed a group of 17 nations titled Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations. Unlike the U.S., this group claims that it promotes legality over force, and strongly respects the sovereignty and equality of nations as specified in the U.N. Charter.

A recent Alliance of Democracies Foundation-commissioned poll of over 50,000 people sampled in 53 nations suggests that the U.S. is losing the battle for the hearts and minds. The poll found that the U.S. is seen as a bigger threat to democracy than either China or Russia. Note that this Foundation is dedicated to the advancement of democracy and free markets across the globe. Thus it’s not likely to be biased in favor of China or Russia.

However, the U.N.’s structure does not allow it to deal well with violations of human rights within a nation. Through their support for the sovereignty of nations, China and Russia, in effect, both say that unilateral intervention in the affairs of another nation isn’t appropriate even if there are human rights violations.

Note that although the Universal Declaration of Human Rights specifies a wide range of rights — such as those to food, housing, education and health care — the U.S. stresses political rights, such as free speech and the right to vote. Thus, the U.S. downplays its widespread violations of the human rights of Americans, particularly of minorities. The U.S. mainstream media is a key element of the U.S. propaganda system in ignoring violations and pointing out alleged failures by countries outside the U.S. orbit, particularly the alleged failures of China and Russia.

Given the U.S. media’s abrogation of its responsibilities when foreign policy is concerned, it’s hard to believe its reporting. The media-spread lies that allowed the U.S. to attack Vietnam, Iraq and Libya are well known. Less well-accepted is the fact that Russia didn’t hack the DNC and Clinton emails. Unsurprisingly, the mainstream media essentially missed the 2017 Congressional testimony by Shawn Henry, president of CrowdStrike, who admitted under oath that he had no concrete evidence that Russian hackers actually took emails from the DNC servers.

Now this media is reporting about an alleged Chinese genocide against its Uyghur population. An investigation by Gareth Porter and Max Blumenthal, reported Feb. 18, 2021, at thegrayzone.com, pointed out that this charge is based on badly flawed data by one problematic analyst. Apparently, the mainstream media didn’t verify the claim, but simply accepted a charge that fit neatly into U.S. propaganda against China. If Uyghur rights are being violated, we need to know. For sure, we require a far better media if we’re to avoid a nuclear war.