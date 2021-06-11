Two people hospitalized after rollover crash on Colo. 119

Two people were hospitalized Friday after they were hurt in a rollover crash on Colo. 119.

Colorado State Patrol received a report of a crash on Colo. 119, also known as the Diagonal Highway, near Jay Street in Boulder County following a two-vehicle collision at 7:43 p.m. Friday, said Master Trooper Gary Cutler with Colorado State Patrol.

“They don’t think anything is life threatening,” he said. “One vehicle rolled into the river. There are no fluids leaking (from the car).”

Cutler said one person needed to be removed from a vehicle. One vehicle was a Cadillac STS and the other was a Lexus GX 460.

Cutler said the roadway was reopened about 8:20 p.m.