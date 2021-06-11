GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Business

Vail joins three other ski resort operators in climate pledge

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is joining fellow ski area operators Alterra Mountain Co., Boyne USA Inc. and Powdr Corp. in a unified pledge to help combat climate change and boost sustainability.

Together, the companies signing onto the Climate Collaborative Charter own 71 North American resorts.

As part of the charter, the participants are committed to:

  • Reduce energy use wherever possible and aggressively pursue renewable energy sources to be carbon neutral.
  • Climate action and advocacy for effective public policy to accelerate the shift to a renewable energy economy.
  • Strong efforts and goals to reduce waste.
  • Be responsible stewards of the environment — the land, forests, watersheds, and habitats that provide the pristine locations where we live, work and host guests.
  • Share best practices to accelerate change in their respective companies and communities.
  • Support the National Ski Areas Association’s Sustainable Slopes platform.
  • Incorporate sustainability into all aspects of their owned and operated mountain resorts.
  • Lead by example and educate employees and guests about sustainability.
  • Place collaboration over competition when it comes to sustainability.
  • Advocate for climate protection.

“It is through bold environmental commitments and ongoing collaboration that we will have the most impact on protecting and preserving the great outdoors,” Vail senior director of sustainability Kate Wilson said in a statement. “We announced Commitment to Zero in 2017, our goal to achieve a zero net operating footprint by 2030 across all our 37 resorts, and we are proud to have already made substantial progress toward that goal. Now, through the Climate Collaborative Charter, we look forward to partnering with these passionate leaders, and the entire industry, to leverage our progress and support many others on the same journey.”

The four large resort operators are calling on other ski area owners to follow their lead and join the charter.

“We all must reach across the chairlift to work together, and the Climate Collaborative Charter is a phenomenal step of unity that complements on-site actions like using solar power at all of our resorts,” Powdr director of sustainability said.

