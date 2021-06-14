Boulder libraries reopen more services as COVID-19 concerns subside

The Boulder Public Library is reopening more of its services to the public after shutting down completely for several months. Previously, the library had operated with limited services.

In a series of tweets last week, library officials announced they have re-opened the main level stacks — the section that includes new fiction, nonfiction, graphic novels and more.

“Basically throughout the month of June, we are going to continue to start reopening different parts of the library,” said Annie Zaruba, communications specialist for the Boulder Public Library.

She said the reason for this longer process is the need for the removal of plexiglass barriers that were erected during the pandemic.

Additional re-openings include the entire second level, which includes all nonfiction offerings, more seating areas, quiet rooms and meeting rooms. Building 61, which is a makerspace, also began to reopen last week.

The library is not fully reopened, however, with the Canyon Theatre and northern annex remaining closed. Zaruba said the Canyon Gallery, while in the northern annex, is open for limited events.

“We laid off 66 people last summer, so it’s been really difficult to reopen those services without having actual staff numbers to operate them,” Zaruba said.

She said she hoped the theatre could be re-opened soon but added that it “doesn’t look promising.”

The main library is one piece of a five-branch puzzle that is still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What’s really affected our services are our other branches,” Zaruba said.

The Boulder Public Library system is facing a budget shortage of about $1.3 million, according to an April 2021 announcement. The post notes that parts of the shortage are impacting the library’s ability to rehire staff.

The budget shortfall has forced other branches in the system to continue operating with limited services. Of the five branches, two are open: the Main Library and the Meadows Branch Library.

The NoBo Corner Library and George Reynolds Branch Library remain closed but offers carryout services by appointment only. The Carnegie Library for Local History remains closed to the public.

Additional programming and services offered in previous years also will not be available this year because of the Library System’s staffing and budgetary concerns.

“We are really doing our best to offer the best that we possibly can with the small staff we have,” Zaruba said.

The library continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will follow state and county recommendations regarding business operations.