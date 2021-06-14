Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 14, 2021

New cases: 13

Total cases: 23,893

Total hospitalizations: 836

New hospitalizations: 4

Daily hospitalizations: 12

Daily discharges: 1

Total deaths: 260

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 13.80

7-day percent positivity: 0.8%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 74%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 67%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 8%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of May 30, 2021

Boulder: 25%

Longmont: 39%

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 20%

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 15%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 8,247.2

Erie: 5,310.3

Lafayette: 6,319.1

Longmont: 8,399.8

Louisville: 5,277.3

Lyons: 3,957.0

Nederland: 1,883.1

Superior: 3,999.1

Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,847.9

Case data by racial demographic

White Cases: 62.8% Hospitalizations: 55.3% Deaths: 75.0%

Latino Cases: 31.9% Hospitalizations: 37.1% Deaths: 17.8%

Black Cases: 1.1% Hospitalizations: 1.5% Deaths: 1.3%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races Cases: 1.3% Hospitalizations: 0.9% Deaths: 1.3%

American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic, Asian, non-Hispanic and Other Race, non-Hispanic Cases: 0.3% Hospitalizations: 0.5% Deaths: 0.4%



* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data