At the Market: Strawberries aren’t just for dessert

Boulder County Farmers Markets

When you are at the markets this weekend or next, keep your eyes out for strawberries. They can sometimes sell out quickly, as these small organic berries are so sweet and delectable this time of year.

If you are patient enough (and our staff is often not) marinate them with sugar and an orange liqueur — or even plain water — to make a syrupy topping for ice cream or a flourless chocolate cake. Of course, it’s exactly on-point to make a strawberry-rhubarb pie, as rhubarb is abundant right now and Father’s Day is on Sunday. It’s perfect timing to bake a sweet pie for the dads in your life, or for yourself. Celebrate Father’s Day with a great meal and end it with pie.

For us, pie and toppings can be a bit ambitious because these sweet red berries often don’t make it that far, because we rinse them and eat them straight from their cartons. They’re like candy from our local farms.

Today, we’re sharing something a little different, as strawberries aren’t just for snacking or dessert. Chef Matt Collier, from Seeds Library Cafe, shares a spicy, fresh, sweet, piquant salad in which strawberries can really shine: It’s as beautiful as it is tasty and would make an excellent starter salad or as a side dish to bring to a potluck.

We are particularly excited that Collier shared this recipe with us this week because this is the day: Seeds Library Cafe is officially reopening today on the bridge at the Boulder Public Library in downtown Boulder. Seeds is owned and operated by the Boulder County Farmers Markets, and it embodies our mission to provide the best local, fresh food and locally roasted coffee from Silver Canyon Coffee.

It will be opening in stages, starting with amazing coffee and some limited offerings: To start, today there will be coffee drinks, soups and salads and some prepared foods. We are so excited to reopen to the public. To start out, we will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Sunday. The library bridge has great meeting tables, amazing views and terrific Wi-Fi, making it a great space to meet with friends and colleagues or to work remotely and enjoy great coffee and locally sourced food.

At the market this week

Garlic scapes and strawberries. Many types of tender greens. Plant starts and hanging baskets to decorate your outdoor spaces. Fresh baked bread. Tomatoes of every color and size. We also have tamales, spinach, eggs, pierogies, cheeses, potatoes, kombucha, beets, carrots, local honey, granola, mushrooms, vegan ice cream and several varieties of meats including salami. Walkups are warmly welcome. No reservations required, but you can make Wednesday evening reservations at bcfm.org/boulder-wednesday/. In-person markets are open in Longmont, Boulder and Denver every Saturday. No reservations required, but they can be made at bcfm.org/boulder-saturday/ for Boulder and bcfm.org/longmont-saturday/ for Longmont. Curbside pickup is available in Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette and Denver. Shop online at bcfm.org.

Colorado Fruit and Pepper Salad

3 cups of mixed fruit (any mix of strawberries, peaches, apricots, grapes, raspberries, plums, currants and/or cherries), cut into bite-size pieces

1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 cup mild- to medium-heat peppers (bell, Anaheim, banana or poblano), deseeded and diced

1 cup cucumbers, cut into bite-sized pieces

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onions or shallots

1 tablespoon lemon juice or cider vinegar

1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon chopped tarragon (optional)

Directions:

Mix ingredients gently in a large mixing bowl.

Toss with tarragon.

Adjust salt and pepper to taste.

— Matt Collier, Chef, Seeds Cafe

If you make this recipe show us your photos! We’re on Instagram at @BCFM.