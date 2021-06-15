GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Crocs appoints ex-J.Crew prez to board

Business

Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has appointed Tracy Gardner Consultancy principal and former J.Crew Group Inc. president Tracy Gardner to its board of directors.

Gardner also serves on the board of Gap Inc., according to a Crocs news release.

“We are pleased to welcome Tracy to the Crocs’ board of directors,” Crocs board chairman Thomas  Smach said in a statement. “A proven brand builder, Tracy has an uncanny ability to lead both established and upstart brands to profitable growth by strategically positioning how those companies reach, engage and interact with their consumers. We’re confident that her contributions as a trusted advisor and board member will drive increased shareholder value and relevance for the Crocs brand.”

