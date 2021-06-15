CU regent’s resolution opposes COVID vaccine requirement

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include a comment from CU Boulder.

University of Colorado’s Board of Regents on Thursday will consider a resolution to oppose the decision by campus and system leaders to require coronavirus vaccines for all students, faculty and staff starting this fall.

The resolution by Regent Chance Hill, R-Colorado Springs, lays out concerns about mandating coronavirus vaccines, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use approval, the potential for lawsuits, the administrative burden and that there was not “meaningful Regent input and discussion” beforehand.

Hill’s resolution states there’s a risk that the vaccine mandate “will be perceived by some community members, including in minority communities, as unethical and likened to historical and problematic experimental medical studies,” particularly while it’s approved for emergency use.

The resolution, which would not apply to the Anschutz medical campus, was included in documents posted online in advance of the Board of Regents’ regular business meeting.

In an email, Hill said he supports a policy of encouraging people to get the vaccine and that he is vaccinated, but that it should be a choice to opt in, not opt out.

“I think the decision to inject a vaccine into one’s body is very personal, and I do not believe that CU should coerce students and personnel into taking the vaccination — especially when it is still not FDA approved,” Hill wrote.

Hill was the only regent to respond to an email requesting comment on the proposed resolution.

CU system leaders announced on April 28 that vaccines would be required for students, faculty and staff at all four campuses by the beginning of the upcoming fall semester. CU made the announcement in a joint statement with the Colorado State University system, University of Northern Colorado, Metropolitan State University of Denver and Fort Lewis College.

Since then, CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano and system President Mark Kennedy have published columns in the Camera in support of the vaccine requirement, which still allows for individual exemptions.

“The vaccination requirement will support our most valuable asset, our people, and ultimately will help protect our community of Boulder and beyond,” DiStefano wrote in a May 11 column.

DiStefano’s views on the vaccine mandate remain the same as what he detailed in the column, said campus spokesperson Melanie Marquez Parra.

Kennedy’s column, which was written with CSU President Tony Frank, noted that administrators anticipate one or more coronavirus vaccines will be given full approval by the FDA and that it’s nothing new for universities to require vaccines.

“As research universities, we strongly support the use of vaccination in general as one of the greatest achievements in the history of science and medicine when it comes to preventing serious illness and death,” Kennedy and Frank wrote.

“We have long required evidence of vaccination against other infectious diseases, in keeping with state law, and this latest requirement parallels those existing requirements for devastating illnesses such as measles,” the column continued.

Kennedy does not have further comment on the vaccine requirement, said system spokesperson Ken McConnellogue.

“Certainly we respect the ability of Regent Hill or any regent to question some of these decisions and bring forward resolutions, but the safety of the community and the smooth operation of the university is why we’ve instituted the vaccine requirement,” he said.

DiStefano and Kennedy’s columns argued that the vaccine requirement will help campuses return to some sense of normalcy.

CU Boulder is the site of a large coronavirus outbreak that the state does not yet consider resolved and rising Boulder County coronavirus cases connected to college-aged people resulted in more restrictive public health measures and a move to fully remote learning in the fall.

Hill said he thinks most CU students and employees will choose to get the vaccine, especially if it’s encouraged and easily accessible.

“As a result of a well-formulated policy based on encouragement and access, I think the vaccination rate would be high and mitigate against outbreaks,” he wrote.

The Board of Regents virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at noon Thursday. Links to the meeting agenda and livestream are available at regents.cu.edu/events.