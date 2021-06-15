Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 15, 2021

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Tuesday notified Boulder County Public Health about 70 Boulder County COVID-19 cases from October 2020 to June 2021 that were not reported, said BCPH Spokesperson Angela Simental. She said the spike in cases Tuesday is a reflection of old cases that have been added to the county’s dashboard.
New cases: 82
Total cases: 23,975
Total hospitalizations: 841
New hospitalizations: 5
Daily hospitalizations: 15
Daily discharges: 0
Total deaths: 260
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 13.80
7-day percent positivity: 0.8%
Number of COVID-19 variant cases
- B.1.1.7: 279
- B.1.351: 0
- B.1.427: 41
- B.1.617.2: 7
- P.1: 7
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 551,719
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,874
- Total deaths among cases: 6,700
- Total hospitalizations: 30,976
- Total tested: 3,123,380
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,144,082
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,790,684
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 0
- New diagnostic tests: 17
- New monitoring tests: 112
- Summer semester total cases since May 10: 10
- Current isolation space use: 0%