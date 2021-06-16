Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 16, 2021

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Tuesday notified Boulder County Public Health about 70 Boulder County COVID-19 cases from October 2020 to June 2021 that were not reported, said BCPH spokesperson Angela Simental. BCPH had one new COVID-19 case Tuesday that was not part of the older COVID-19 cases reported, Simental said. Officials with CDPHE said its surveillance data integration specialist found that the old cases were already investigated, but they were not added to the case totals because the county data field, which is now mandatory, was missing at the time. Simental said Wednesday’s cases number shows a decrease from Tuesday because of duplicate cases that were part of missing cases. There were actually five new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday. BCPH expects the data to be up-to-date Thursday, she said.

New cases: 5

Total cases: 23,973

Total hospitalizations: 847

New hospitalizations: 6

Daily hospitalizations: 12

Daily discharges: 2

Total deaths: 260

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 13.80

7-day percent positivity: 0.8%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

Total cases: 551,719

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,874

Total deaths among cases: 6,700

Total hospitalizations: 30,976

Total tested: 3,123,380

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,150,680

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,802,547

University of Colorado Boulder cases