CU Regents approve Todd Saliman’s interim president contract

The University of Colorado Board of Regents approved a $750,000 annual contract for incoming interim President Todd Saliman, who transitions from his current position as chief financial officer to the interim role on July 1.

The contract was approved as part of a consent agenda during a regular virtual meeting Thursday. Saliman’s contract, posted online, did not include his salary and instead referred to the salary and benefits set forth in a June 16 offer letter. CU provided a copy of the offer letter when it was requested.

Saliman’s annual salary is $100,000 less than outgoing President Mark Kennedy. Saliman will also receive $15,000 per year for transportation expenses.

The contract stipulates that Saliman will not apply for the permanent president position and will return to his current role as Vice President for Budget and Finance when the Board of Regents completes the presidential search.

Saliman’s contract does not specify how long he will serve as interim president, which is normal, said spokesperson Ken McConnellogue. The contract states that the university will begin the search for a permanent president no later than Dec. 31 and that after the search is done, Saliman will remain as CFO until at least June 30, 2023.