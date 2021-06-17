Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 17, 2021

New cases: 17

Total cases: 23,990

Total hospitalizations: 848

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 12

Daily discharges: 2

Total deaths: 260

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 11.30

7-day percent positivity: 0.7%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 75%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 68%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 7%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of June 6, 2021

Boulder: 24%

Longmont: 51%

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 16%

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 9%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 8,260.3

Erie: 5,310.3

Lafayette: 6,338.7

Longmont: 8,422.6

Louisville: 5,286.9

Lyons: 3,957.0

Nederland: 1,883.1

Superior: 4,014.4

Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,859.3

Case data by racial demographic

White Cases: 62.8% Hospitalizations: 55.6% Deaths: 74.8%

Latino Cases: 31.9% Hospitalizations: 36.9% Deaths: 18.1%



Black Cases: 1.1% Hospitalizations: 1.5% Deaths: 1.3%



All other non-Latino and non-Black races Cases: 1.3% Hospitalizations: 0.9% Deaths: 1.3%

American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic, Asian, non-Hispanic and Other Race, non-Hispanic Cases: 0.3% Hospitalizations: 0.5% Deaths: 0.4%



* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

Total cases: 552,726

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,886

Total deaths among cases: 6,713

Total hospitalizations: 31,060

Total tested: 3,130,419

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,156,965

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,814,414

University of Colorado Boulder cases