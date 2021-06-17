GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 17, 2021

New cases: 17

Total cases: 23,990

Total hospitalizations: 848

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 12

Daily discharges: 2

Total deaths: 260

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 11.30

7-day percent positivity: 0.7%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Vaccination data

  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 75%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 68%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 7%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of June 6, 2021

  • Boulder: 24%
  • Longmont: 51%
  • Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 16%
  • Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 9%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

  • Boulder: 8,260.3
  • Erie: 5,310.3
  • Lafayette: 6,338.7
  • Longmont: 8,422.6
  • Louisville: 5,286.9
  • Lyons: 3,957.0
  • Nederland: 1,883.1
  • Superior: 4,014.4
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,859.3

Case data by racial demographic

  • White
    • Cases: 62.8%
    • Hospitalizations: 55.6%
    • Deaths: 74.8%
  • Latino
    • Cases: 31.9%
    • Hospitalizations: 36.9%
    • Deaths: 18.1%
  • Black
    • Cases: 1.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 1.5%
    • Deaths: 1.3%
  • All other non-Latino and non-Black races
    • Cases: 1.3%
    • Hospitalizations: 0.9%
    • Deaths: 1.3%
  • American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic, Asian, non-Hispanic and Other Race, non-Hispanic
    • Cases: 0.3%
    • Hospitalizations: 0.5%
    • Deaths: 0.4%

* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 552,726
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,886
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,713
  • Total hospitalizations: 31,060
  • Total tested: 3,130,419
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,156,965
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,814,414

University of Colorado Boulder cases

  • New positive test results: 0%
  • New diagnostic tests: 4
  • New monitoring tests: 73
  • Summer semester total cases since May 10: 10
  • Current isolation space use: 0%

