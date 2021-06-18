Boulder fine-tuning language that regulates electronic smoking devices

Boulder will not tax electronic smoking devices that are used for cannabis until city staff has time to work with language meant to clarify its code that regulates and taxes such devices.

Initially, city staff had proposed a code change that would impose a tax on all electronic smoking devices, regardless of what those devices are used to smoke.

The change, which city staff views as a clarification of an existing law passed by Boulder voters in 2019 that requires a 40% sales tax on electronic smoking devices, is due to “inartful drafting” when the ordinance implementing the tax was adopted, Senior Attorney Kathy Haddock said in an interview prior to Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting. The ordinance originally defined the people collecting and remitting the tax to the city as tobacco retailers.

However, in its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council was compelled by comments from cannabis industry representatives as well as the belief of many council members that the original voter-approved measure was not intended to include cannabis.

Councilmember Bob Yates was among the people on the Council at that time and he agreed with the assertion that the measure had been presented as one related to tobacco products.

“It was my intention that it be limited to tobacco,” Yates said. “Both as a councilmember who put this on the ballot and a councilmember who voted in favor of measure 2G — I thought we were voting for a tax on tobacco.”

“There’s a certain degree of unfairness it seems to me in trying to stretch the language to cover that which I really don’t know that it was intended to cover,” Councilmember Mark Wallach agreed.

There are exemptions that say the tax will not apply to any electronic smoking device approved for sale as a smoking cessation product or for other medically approved purposes. The exemptions also say that marijuana included in the electronic smoking device at the time of sale is not subject to the 40% tax.

However, VS Strategies, a cannabis policy and public affairs consulting group, suggested including an exemption for any devices that cannot be used for tobacco or nicotine delivery.

Andrea Meneghel, public affairs director with the Boulder Chamber, supported that idea. In an interview after the Council discussion, he said the Chamber is “glad they’re moving forward with an exemption to recognize this and our hope is that it’s just really clear and easy to understand.”

“A device sold with a pod/cartridge containing cannabis, clearly intended for cannabis use, should not be taxed,” Meneghel said during the hearing on Tuesday. “We have seen suggested language about how to clarify that, and our perspective is keep the language very simple, very clear and to not accompany this decision with unnecessary or undue regulatory burden for the cannabis industry.”

The city has been considering what the language of its original ordinance means and whether people could technically use vaporizers and other electronic smoking devices meant for cannabis to instead smoke tobacco products.

Industry representatives say no. Among other things, they argue that the temperatures used to heat the devices are different. Most of the Council leaned toward trusting those with direct experience working in the industry.

Tax and Special Projects Manager Joel Wagner, however, said it’s complicated and noted that he’s heard manufacturers of various electronic smoking devices provide conflicting information.

“That’s a difficult foundation to build a tax policy on,” he said.

Staff will work with the language of the code change using the consulting group’s suggestion as a template. Council also recommended collecting input from the city’s Cannabis Licensing and Advisory Board before bringing the matter back for a vote.