Coroner IDs Boulder man who died biking on…

Local News

Coroner IDs Boulder man who died biking on Chapman Drive Trail

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A 66-year-old Boulder man who died after collapsing during a bike ride on Chapman Drive Trail has been identified as Michael Wasser.

Wasser was identified in a release sent out Friday by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office, which has been conducting an investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.

About 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Boulder County officials received a 911 call about a bicyclist who collapsed in the area of the 500 block of Chapman Drive, according to a news release. The caller said the man was with other bicyclists, and the incident was not related to an accident.

Wasser was on a group ride up Chapman Drive Trail when they stopped to take a break, the release said. Shortly after stopping, he collapsed. Other riders performed CPR, and rescuers also performed CPR after arriving on scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

