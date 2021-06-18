Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 18, 2021

Boulder County Public Health on Friday reported one new COVID-19 death. The death is from Nov. 9 and is part of a backlog of older cases BCPH is now receiving from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said BCPH spokesperson Angela Simental. She said the person who died was in their 40s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility.

New cases: 9

Total cases: 23,999

Total hospitalizations: 851

New hospitalizations: 3

Daily hospitalizations: 12

Daily discharges: 1

Total deaths: 261

New deaths: 1

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 10.40

7-day percent positivity: 0.7%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

B.1.1.7: 320

B.1.351: 0

B.1.427: 41

B.1.617.2: 11

P.1: 9

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

Total cases: 553,200

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,886

Total deaths among cases: 6,723

Total hospitalizations: 31,136

Total tested: 3,134,481

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,165,868

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,829,202

University of Colorado Boulder cases