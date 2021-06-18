GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Officials: Air quality in region expected to…

Local News

Officials: Air quality in region expected to remain good during weekend

By | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

According to the Front Range Air Pollution Forecast there will be no advisories for ozone or any other pollutant in the Front Range Urban Corridor until at least 4 p.m. Saturday. Overall air quality in the region is expected to remain good during the weekend.

Smoke transported from wildfires in Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah may cause hazy skies across the state, but is expected to clear out late Saturday.

An increase in showers and thunderstorms during the next few days will maintain the current ozone levels and result in a Good to Moderate air quality through Saturday afternoon.

With an air quality of Moderate unusually sensitive and older individuals may experience respiratory problems and should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

If increased ground-level ozone concentrations are reported, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council will issue an ozone advisory. Information about current air quality conditions, and to learn whether an ozone alert is in effect, visit colorado.gov/airquality/advisory.aspx.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Home Improvement Starts Right Here

    Do you have a home project ahead? Home improvement starts right here at Budget Home Supply. They take pride in...
  2. Upscale Thrift Store In Estes Park

    A visit to Between Friends is like a treasure hunt—you’ll discover something new every time you visit. Shop the well-curated...
  3. Performance Recovery Hydration

    Vigorous activity can rob your body of essential hydration. If you live a physically challenging lifestyle, you may benefit from...
  4. The Solution For Chronic Back Pain

    Don’t let a back injury change your life for the worse. The therapists at Alpine Physical Therapy can treat your...
  5. 3 Ways Window Coverings Make Your Decor More Versatile

    So you have recently renovated your home and think that perhaps, you still want to make changes. If you are...