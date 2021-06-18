Officials: Air quality in region expected to remain good during weekend

According to the Front Range Air Pollution Forecast there will be no advisories for ozone or any other pollutant in the Front Range Urban Corridor until at least 4 p.m. Saturday. Overall air quality in the region is expected to remain good during the weekend.

Smoke transported from wildfires in Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah may cause hazy skies across the state, but is expected to clear out late Saturday.

An increase in showers and thunderstorms during the next few days will maintain the current ozone levels and result in a Good to Moderate air quality through Saturday afternoon.

With an air quality of Moderate unusually sensitive and older individuals may experience respiratory problems and should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

If increased ground-level ozone concentrations are reported, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council will issue an ozone advisory. Information about current air quality conditions, and to learn whether an ozone alert is in effect, visit colorado.gov/airquality/advisory.aspx.