Temporary Boulder Strong tribute to open next week

Next week, local artists will be creating a temporary Boulder Strong tribute in the parking area of the Table Mesa King Soopers, where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting March 22.

Artists from The Makerie, a creative retreat space, and Fawns Leap, a botanical arts business, have developed the concept for a flower wave installation, which will be temporarily created on a stretch of the fence on the west side of the King Soopers parking area.

Installation of the flowers, which were donated by King Soopers, will take place next week. The local artists worked with King Soopers and Boulder’s Office of Arts and Culture to make their vision a reality.

People can stop by to view the installation beginning at noon June 25 through June 27. After observing, community members can take a flower and give it as a gift to a friend, loved one, neighbor or stranger, a city news release states.

“The intent of this gift is to acknowledge the ongoing support that has been demonstrated by the community throughout this tragedy,” a city news release states.

Once the installation has been removed, a photo reproduction will be installed on the temporary fence outside of the store.

The floral artwork was meant to go up this week, but the work was pushed back.