Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 19, 2021

Boulder County data

*Note: Boulder County updates its data Monday through Friday. The numbers below are from the most recent update on Friday.

Total cases: 23,999

Total deaths: 261

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 10.40

7-day percent positivity: 0.7%

Colorado case data

Total cases: 553,596Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,886Total deaths among cases: 6,732Total hospitalizations: 31,162Total tested: 3,137,924Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,165,868Number of people who have been fully immunized: 2,829,202

University of Colorado Boulder data

New positive test results: 0New diagnostic tests: 11New monitoring tests: 54Total positive results since May 10: 10Current isolation space use: 0