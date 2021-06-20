GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Multiple wildfires burning in Colorado amid dry conditions

Moffat County fire burning on Middle Mountain.
Crews across the state are battling multiple wildfires as dry conditions persist.

On Sunday, at least three new wildfires were reported. A fire burning near Sylvan Lake State Park in Eagle County forced officials to issue pre-evacuation notices. Campers and others recreating in Sylvan Lake State Park and much of the surrounding lands have been evacuated.

The fire is estimated to be at 90 acres and and growing in lodgepole pine and other timber on the White River National Forest. It is being pushed by high winds and firefighters are reporting extreme fire behavior, officials said.

In Moffat County, a fire was reported burning on Middle Mountain in the northwest corner of the county. The fire is on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and State Trust Lands, burning in heavy lodge pole pine timbers, officials said. The size of the blaze is unknown.

Another blaze reported Sunday is burning in Pitkin County. The fire is burning in steep terrain near mile marker 11 on the Frying Pan Road. A helicopter is dropping water on the fire and federal wildland crew is on the way.

