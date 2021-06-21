Boulder city attorney finalists field questions on homelessness, CU South during forum

Boulder residents on Monday heard from two people vying to be the next city attorney: Breena Meng and Adam Mingal.

Meng currently serves as an assistant city attorney in Chandler, Ariz., where she provides counsel to city officials, advises various departments, reviews contracts and provides legal opinions on issues affecting the city.

Mingal is the general counsel for the Department of Aging and Community Living in Washington, D.C. As the chief legal officer for a human services agency, he provides strategic advice to district officials, manages the agency’s litigation portfolio and develops and approves agency policies.

Mingal has a brother with a developmental disability. That’s guided his work supporting and serving vulnerable communities, he said during Monday’s forum.

“I’ve always been amazed by the power of the law to create more opportunity for marginalized populations,” Mingal said.

While Meng currently lives in Arizona, she went to law school at the University of Denver and she served as an attorney during the 2012 Aurora theater shooting while working as an assistant county attorney in Arapahoe County. She said she’d like to return to Colorado to grow her career.

“I love that Boulder is an accepting community. I love its dedication to outdoors, protecting the spaces where we can all recreate,” she said.

Homelessness

In terms of addressing homelessness and crime, Mingal said there are multiple perspectives to consider. From a legal perspective, a city has the right to ensure that the community can safely enjoy its public spaces.

“At the same time, I think there’s the very real concern that you perpetuate … a cycle of homelessness and poverty if there’s not a balance of enforcement with … creating pathways for the underhoused and homeless population to permanent housing and to services that they need,” he said.

Housing and homelessness also are a concern in Chandler, the city in Arizona where Meng currently resides and works, though not to the same degree as in Boulder.

“We have to remember to be able to address this in a holistic way,” she said.

CU South negotiations

In a few months, Boulder’s Planning Board and City Council are set to vote on an annexation agreement regarding the 308-acre piece of land known as CU South, which is owned by the University of Colorado Boulder and could be annexed into Boulder city limits. In exchange for city services, CU Boulder would designate a portion of the land for flood mitigation.

Considering the city attorney will play a significant role in the negotiations, there were a number of questions about whether the finalists had experience in negotiating annexation agreements.

Neither candidate had much experience in negotiations directly related to annexation agreements. However, both had worked on negotiations of other sorts and said they’d treat this one similarly.

The role of law

When asked about the role of law, both Mingal and Meng had similar thoughts. They argue that the law is meant to provide order but that it’s also something that must change with time.

“There’s a purpose of the law to facilitate civility and to facilitate proper functioning society but there’s also a function to adapt and to change when there’s injustice,” Mingal said.

“The law’s designed to give us some structure. It’s designed to help us solve problems,” Meng later noted. “It’s imperfect. We are imperfect, but it should evolve along with us.”

Boulder residents have until 5 p.m. Thursday to share feedback that will be provided to the hiring committee. Provide feedback online at bit.ly/3iZREIR. A recording of Monday’s meeting will be available for those who could not attend until two weeks after the next city attorney is selected.

The City Council goes into its summer recess after Tuesday’s study session so next steps will be determined after the recess concludes on July 11, Human Resources Director Jen Sprinkle said Monday.

In Boulder, the city attorney is one of three staff positions appointed by the Boulder City Council. The city attorney serves as the legal advisor to the City Council, the boards and commissions and all other city officials. The City Attorney’s Office represents Boulder in civil litigation and it prosecutes violations of the city’s municipal code.

City Attorney Tom Carr, who had been in the role since 2010, served his final day on June 11. He initially announced his retirement but has since been hired to serve as county counsel in Washington County, Ore. Deputy City Attorney Sandra Llanes is continuing to serve as the interim city attorney throughout the hiring process.