Boulder continues to work toward greater climate equity as EPA bestows No. 8 ranking

Boulder is one of the country’s most energy-efficient mid-size cities, according to a 2021 ranking by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

This ranking showcases a list of cities with the highest number of buildings that meet the EPA’s Energy Star certification. The list is broken down into three categories of metro areas based on size. Boulder claimed the No. 8 spot in the mid-sized group this year, beneath cities like San Jose, Calif.; Des Moines, Iowa; and Nashville, Tenn.

“We’re very excited to see Boulder make it that high on the list,” said Carolyn Elam, energy manager within the Department of Climate Initiatives for Boulder. “We’re also really proud of Denver, who ranked in the top 10 for the larger cities.”

There are 32 Energy Star-certified commercial buildings in and around Boulder. The buildings that achieve this certification are verified to be more energy-efficient than 75% of similar buildings nationwide.

“Our buildings have been making significant improvements, such as installing more-efficient lighting, insulation and cooling equipment,” Elam said .

Solar power has been important in Boulder’s energy-efficiency journey. Private residents and commercial business owners alike have been installing more and more solar panels in recent years. According to Elam, the city locally generates about 50 megawatts of solar energy.

Boulder’s 32 buildings used significantly less energy than typical facilities; Their collective efficiency efforts prevented over 8,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions from being released into the atmosphere. The buildings also saved a combined $1.6 million on utility bills. With how many people who worked from home since the start of the pandemic last spring, the infrequent use of commercial buildings was most likely a factor in Boulder’s energy efficiency success as a whole.

The city’s primary goal, Elam says, is the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. In particular, the continued use of natural gas by many businesses is still a troubling reality that the Department of Climate Initiatives hopes to mitigate going forward.

In 2019, Boulder reported a 21% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions since 2005. The emissions data for 2020 won’t be available until at least August, but Elam asserts Boulder is “on track” to meet the goal put in place by its Climate Mobilization Action Plan — complete reliance on renewable energy by 2030. The city added the goal of becoming carbon positive by 2040.

Jonathan Koehn, interim director of climate initiatives, emphasizes equity as a key goal for the future, since low-income communities tend to have less access to renewable energy solutions. Most of the buildings that made the list are concentrated in the central parts of Boulder. This is largely because of their high concentrations of commercial buildings, but it is still indicative of this larger issue.

Koehn shared that the city is looking for new and creative ways to alleviate the energy inequity in Boulder. The recent implementation of a solar garden that provides energy exclusively to low-income residents is just one example of this creativity.

“Equity continues to be a central design principle in our climate work,” Koehn said. “When we think about the transitions that need to happen across our energy systems, it’s really critical that we recognize the impacts of those transitions and center our work around that equity lens.”