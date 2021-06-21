Boulder County fair open to the public without carnival, live entertainment

This summer’s Boulder County Fair will be back with more shows and competitions but still won’t include the usual sweet treats or carnival rides offered during pre-pandemic years.

“As much as we would like to turn it right around and say ‘The fair is on,’ it’s a little more of a process to run a huge event like this,” said Melanie Bohren, Boulder County Fair board president. “It’s the largest event that is on Boulder County property. It takes time to put together the contracts for the entertainers, rodeo and demolition derby.”

Bohren on Monday presented updates regarding plans for this year’s fair during a virtual fair board meeting. The fair will be Aug. 6-15 at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, in Longmont.

The 152nd Boulder County Fair will be open to the public this year and includes an exhibitor fair for 4-H and National FFA Organization youth members, Bohren said.

“It’s a two-part thing,” she said. “It shows off everything (youth) have been working on with their livestock, cake decorating, artwork, photography and all of those different things and that completes the requirements for their projects.”

Last year, only 10 people per event were allowed to attend each show in an effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Some events such as the horse show, were canceled because of capacity restrictions, Bohren said. This year, there will be no restrictions for families or friends hoping to attend. Events will also be streamed on Facebook live for those who cannot make it.

Bohren said the plan next year is to bring the fair back to full strengthen and offer the much-loved fair food, carnival rides and more.

The Boulder County Fair Parade is still a go this summer and is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 on Main Street in Longmont.

“We’ll be participating in this, and we’re really looking to it as a great way to bring people out to Main Street to interact with businesses that are down there and get people excited about the fact that we’re still here,” Bohren said.

Boulder County Board of Commissioners attended the virtual meeting Monday and thanked the fair board for all of its work to keep the event going during the pandemic.

“I just appreciate the things you are doing, given those limitations and hopefully next year it’ll be full-scale again,” said County Commissioner Matt Jones.