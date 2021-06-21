Feet Forward to host inaugural community resource fair

Boulder-based nonprofit Feet Forward is hosting its inaugural community resource fair for people experiencing homelessness that aims to increase engagement with services and to find housing pathways for people.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. June 30. It includes an array of service providers that are looking to connect people experiencing homelessness to resources and programs in the Boulder area. It will be located near the Bandshell and next to the Dushanbe Teahouse, 1770 13th St.

According to a news release, Feet Forward is looking for help serving drinks. It also is looking for donations to cover the cost of canopies, food, drinks and other resources provided to the unhoused community. Contact feetforward80303@gmail.com for more details.