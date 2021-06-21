Longmont evaluates whether to resume volunteer parking program after pandemic

Longmont’s longtime volunteer parking program has been on hiatus for more than a year now and may not be returning.

“When it comes to handicapped parking patrol, this is a program that was established a long time ago when council was getting complaints about people parking in handicapped parking spaces,” said Carmen Ramirez, Community and Neighborhood Resources manager. “Businesses have gotten much better at addressing that.”

For more than 20 years, volunteers have patrolled the downtown Longmont largely ticketing people for handicapped parking violations. But during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Longmont shuttered the program and has yet to decide whether it will return at all.

“We did have a couple of (volunteer) couples,” Ramirez said. “It’s a little hard with the concerns over COVID. The majority of our volunteers were in the higher risk category.”

During the pandemic, Longmont parking enforcement was moved from the community and neighborhood resources division to the code enforcement division, said Longmont Assistant City Manager Joni Marsh.

Marsh said the move was made to create a more uniform system between divisions.

“I think it allows us to better support both teams,” she said. “I think they support one another well.”

When the volunteer program was still operating, volunteers were sent out in pairs and drove their own vehicles throughout the city, said Barb Ratner, parking enforcement officer with Longmont. The volunteers also picked their own hours and would generally work about two to four hours at a time.

“In the beginning, the volunteers were just writing tickets for handicapped parking and hoping to keep people from parking in those places,” she said. “In 2009, I think the council approved them (to be able to) write all tickets.”

Ratner said that before the pandemic, about six volunteers headed the handicapped parking program.

Currently police officers, park rangers and code enforcement officers can issue tickets for the same violations volunteers had been ticketing for, Ramirez said.

Ramirez said another issue with the volunteer program is recruiting and retaining volunteers to build beyond the six volunteers it had before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In addition, the interactions between volunteers in this capacity have become a little bit more challenging with the public,” she said. “Sometimes you can imagine if someone is unhappy or disgruntled, there may be a different interaction with someone in uniform versus a volunteer even though they have volunteer vests and things like that. That’s also a consideration into this overall program.”

Ramirez said the city plans to make a decision soon regarding whether it will bring the program back.