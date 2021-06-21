Seasonal shift starts to take hold in hotel occupancy

Hotels in Colorado began to see a seasonal shift in occupancy in the month of May, coupled with a continuing recovery from the COVID-19-influenced numbers of the year prior.

Statewide, the hotel occupancy rate for May was 58%, up from 51.1% in April and the dismal 26.5% experienced in May 2020.

May lodging numbers as reported by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association showed that Greeley remained at the top of the list of communities that BizWest tracks with an occupancy rate of 72.4% in May, up from 66.4% during April. The average room rate was $91.25, up from the previous month as well.

Loveland hotels were occupied 61% of the time during May, with an average rate of $110.

Fort Collins hotels were closely behind Loveland at 59.7%, with an average rate of $113.14.

Boulder, Longmont, Estes Park and the U.S. 36 corridor all filled hotel rooms in the mid-50% range, with Boulder at 54.7%, Longmont at 56.2% and the U.S. 36 corridor at 57.2%. Estes Park began to show the impact of tourism visits with a 55.7% occupancy, compared with just 35.4% in April.

Average room rates were $158.95 for Boulder, $103.05 for Longmont, $98.35 for the U.S. 36 corridor and $187.81 in Estes Park.

