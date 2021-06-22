Impact on Education awards scholarships to three BVSD students

Shannon Blanco, who graduated from Monarch High in May, is the first recipient of a new scholarship from Impact on Education endowed by Earl and Barbara Bolton.

The Boltons named Impact on Education in their will, leaving a $500,000 endowment to create the scholarship for Boulder Valley graduates. The Boltons grew up in Boulder County, attended Boulder Valley schools and loved aviation, history, education and travel. The couple was married for 76 years, and they died within a few months of each other in 2019.

The $5,000 scholarship, renewable for up to four years for a total of $20,000, is for students planning to study engineering, forestry, nursing or medicine in Colorado.

Blanco plans to attend the University of Colorado Boulder in the fall to study biomedical engineering. She said her interest in biomedical engineering stemmed from a volunteer trip to Crownpoint, N.M., where she spent time with the Navajo people.

“I learned that they barely had access to any medical aid, and this inspired me to look deeper into impoverished communities’ access to medical care,” she said, adding her goal is to develop more accurate and efficient medical equipment to help those communities. “I find joy and purpose in giving back to others, so my dream job would probably have something to do with that — and engineering, of course.”

While the pandemic made her senior year “the most challenging year of my life,” she said, the memories she made with families and friends outweighed the challenges.

“I am really happy that seniors got to have a normal-ish ending to their school year, like having a prom and graduation,” she said. “I think, looking back at my senior year yearbook in 30 years, I will love and laugh at the pictures where everyone is socially distanced and wearing masks.”

Impact on Education also recently awarded scholarships to two other Boulder Valley high school graduates. Maria Garcia Diaz from Fairview High and Rodrigo Marquez from Boulder High each were awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

The Dennie and Donna Wise Scholarship, which was endowed by a former Impact board member, is given to one or two students a year pursuing a vocational, technical or community college education.

Garcia Diaz plans to study child psychology at Front Range Community College in the fall, while Marquez plans to pursue a law enforcement career at Front Range. The scholarship is renewable for a second year.