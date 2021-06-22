GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Crayons to Calculators school supply drive seeks donations

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Crayons to Calculators, a school supply drive for 11,000 low-income students in the Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley school districts, is asking local organizations and individuals to create fundraising teams to raise $25,000.

Instead of asking the community to donate school supplies, Crayons to Calculators is  buying prepackaged supply kits and backpacks that will be distributed to students directly through their schools. To raise the needed money, organizers created a Community Challenge. The challenge runs from July 1 through July 31.

The supply drive is organized by Impact on Education and the St. Vrain Valley Schools Education and sponsored by Western Disposal Services and other community partners. Google offered to match any gifts made to Crayons to Calculators from July 15 to July 30, up to $10,000.

To join the fundraising challenge or make a donation, register at bit.ly/c2c_2021challenge. For more information, email darcy@impactoneducation.org.

