Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 22, 2021

New cases: 9
Total cases: 24,020
Total hospitalizations: 856
New hospitalizations: 2
Daily hospitalizations: 12
Daily discharges: 3
Total deaths: 261
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 8.60
7-day percent positivity: 0.6%
Number of COVID-19 variant cases
- B.1.1.7: 337
- B.1.351: 0
- B.1.427: 42
- B.1.617.2: 12
- P.1: 9
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 554,473
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,942
- Total deaths among cases: 6,740
- Total hospitalizations: 31,303
- Total tested: 3,145,753
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,185,424
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,863,627
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 0
- New diagnostic tests: 4
- New monitoring tests: 111
- Summer semester positive test results since May 10: 10
- Current isolation space use: 0%