GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County,…

News
Health

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 22, 2021

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

New cases: 9

Total cases: 24,020

Total hospitalizations: 856

New hospitalizations: 2

Daily hospitalizations: 12

Daily discharges: 3

Total deaths: 261

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 8.60

7-day percent positivity: 0.6%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

  • B.1.1.7: 337
  • B.1.351: 0
  • B.1.427: 42
  • B.1.617.2: 12
  • P.1: 9

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 554,473
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,942
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,740
  • Total hospitalizations: 31,303
  • Total tested: 3,145,753
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,185,424
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,863,627

University of Colorado Boulder cases

  • New positive test results: 0
  • New diagnostic tests: 4
  • New monitoring tests: 111
  • Summer semester positive test results since May 10: 10
  • Current isolation space use: 0%

More in Health

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Apartments With A Pool And Workout Area

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home! You’ll love the unbeatable location in a beautiful Longmont residential neighborhood with convenient...
  2. Mexican Food That Satisfies

    Skip drive-through tacos and come to Si Señor! Real Mexican Food for Mexican food that satisfies. You’ll find the authentic...
  3. Home Landscaping And So Much More

    Enjoy Colorado outdoor living right at home! Now is the perfect time to get in touch with the professionals at...
  4. Twenty Luxury Duplex Homes In Superior

    Imagine living in a Superior community just steps from downtown. Residents at Discovery Ridge in Superior enjoy ridgeline views overlooking...
  5. Your Best Look

    Come to Barbara & Company for light, airy, dreamy styles for spring and summer. You’ll find your best look from...