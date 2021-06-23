GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder hiker rescued after medical emergency…

Latest Headlines

Boulder hiker rescued after medical emergency on Doudy Draw

Rocky Mountain Rescue
Rocky Mountain Rescue
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County crews were called to the Doudy Draw Trail after a hiker had a medical emergency today.

Dispatchers were called at noon after an 86-year-old man from Boulder experienced a medical emergency while hiking with his daughter, according to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescuers provided a quarter-mile litter evacuation to an awaiting ambulance, which took him to a nearby hospital. The rescue lasted approximately one hour.

The Mountain View Fire Protection District, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and city of Boulder responded to the call along with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Residential Solar Energy Experts

    In Colorado, solar energy is a natural! Harness the power of the sun to save on your monthly utility bills....
  2. Call Greenwood & Myers Today

    We understand: talking about end-of-life issues can be uncomfortable. But planning your own memorial service takes the burden off your...
  3. Apartments With A Pool And Workout Area

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home! You’ll love the unbeatable location in a beautiful Longmont residential neighborhood with convenient...
  4. Mexican Food That Satisfies

    Skip drive-through tacos and come to Si Señor! Real Mexican Food for Mexican food that satisfies. You’ll find the authentic...
  5. Home Landscaping And So Much More

    Enjoy Colorado outdoor living right at home! Now is the perfect time to get in touch with the professionals at...