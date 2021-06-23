Boulder hiker rescued after medical emergency on Doudy Draw

Boulder County crews were called to the Doudy Draw Trail after a hiker had a medical emergency today.

Dispatchers were called at noon after an 86-year-old man from Boulder experienced a medical emergency while hiking with his daughter, according to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescuers provided a quarter-mile litter evacuation to an awaiting ambulance, which took him to a nearby hospital. The rescue lasted approximately one hour.

The Mountain View Fire Protection District, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and city of Boulder responded to the call along with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.