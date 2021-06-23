Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 23, 2021

New cases: 15
Total cases: 24,035
Total hospitalizations: 856
New hospitalizations: 0
Daily hospitalizations: 12
Daily discharges: 2
Total deaths: 261
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 9.80
7-day percent positivity: 0.7%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 554,977
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,956
- Total deaths among cases: 6,754
- Total hospitalizations: 31,388
- Total tested: 3,149,106
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,191,575
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,872,506
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 0
- New diagnostic tests: 46
- New monitoring tests: 85
- Summer semester positive test results since May 10: 10
- Current isolation space use: 0%