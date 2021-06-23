GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County,…

News
Health

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 23, 2021

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

New cases: 15

Total cases: 24,035

Total hospitalizations: 856

New hospitalizations: 0

Daily hospitalizations: 12

Daily discharges: 2

Total deaths: 261

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 9.80

7-day percent positivity: 0.7%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 554,977
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,956
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,754
  • Total hospitalizations: 31,388
  • Total tested: 3,149,106
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,191,575
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,872,506

University of Colorado Boulder cases

  • New positive test results: 0
  • New diagnostic tests: 46
  • New monitoring tests: 85
  • Summer semester positive test results since May 10: 10
  • Current isolation space use: 0%

More in Health

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Residential Solar Energy Experts

    In Colorado, solar energy is a natural! Harness the power of the sun to save on your monthly utility bills....
  2. Call Greenwood & Myers Today

    We understand: talking about end-of-life issues can be uncomfortable. But planning your own memorial service takes the burden off your...
  3. Apartments With A Pool And Workout Area

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home! You’ll love the unbeatable location in a beautiful Longmont residential neighborhood with convenient...
  4. Mexican Food That Satisfies

    Skip drive-through tacos and come to Si Señor! Real Mexican Food for Mexican food that satisfies. You’ll find the authentic...
  5. Home Landscaping And So Much More

    Enjoy Colorado outdoor living right at home! Now is the perfect time to get in touch with the professionals at...