‘Home to rest’: World War II veteran receives ceremonial homecoming 78 years later

Seventy-eight years after he died in the line of duty, World War II veteran Sgt. Donald D. Stoddard has finally come home.

On Wednesday, the late sergeant was brought to Boulder via a Dignified Honors Motorcade. The procession, which began in Denver, was led by two vehicles — one carrying Stoddard’s casket, the other a few of his family members.

Following closely behind were dozens of American Legion Riders, motorcyclists and military veterans who ride to commemorate the legacies of fallen service members.

“We’re bringing (Stoddard) home to rest,” said Fred Muskopf, a Legion Rider from the organization’s chapter in Golden. “We’re riding to honor his service and his family.”

Stoddard was a member of Company B, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Division. He was killed in action on Nov. 22,1943, during the Battle of Tarawa, a bloody fight in which U.S. forces vied with the Japanese for control of the South Pacific island of Betio. Stoddard died as a result of an artillery explosion during a Japanese banzai charge. He was 22 years old.

Stoddard was buried in a mass grave on the Tarawa Atoll. His family was initially informed that the body was “unrecoverable.”

“(Stoddard’s parents) didn’t have the opportunity for closure at the time,” said Jeff McKeehan, Stoddard’s great nephew. “This is sort of a delayed closure for all of us.”

The body was found in March 2019, but it wasn’t identified as Stoddard’s until one year later. Don McKeehan, Stoddard’s oldest surviving nephew, was notified in April 2020 that his uncle’s remains had officially been recovered. The body was well preserved, said Mary McKeehan’s, Don’s wife.

Stoddard’s remains were flown to Denver International Airport from Honolulu, where the body had been held for about a year. Don McKeehan said COVID-19 restrictions on travel and in-person gatherings postponed Stoddard’s homecoming.

“It made more sense to bring him home to Boulder than anywhere else because his mom and dad are buried here,” said Don, gesturing toward the cemetery across the street from the body’s temporary resting place at the Crist Mortuary on Penrose Place.

Stoddard’s casket was flown to Denver on a standard American Airlines passenger flight. It was the first item to be removed once the plane landed at DIA, and the airport fire department even issued a water cannon salute as the plane taxied into the gate. Stoddard’s family expressed gratitude for the level of respect the body received as it was unloaded onto the tarmac.

“It was fascinating to see all of the TSA personnel, police officers, baggage handlers … standing there being so respectful,” said Maeve Lewis, the wife of Stoddard’s nephew, Bob Lewis.

Escorted by the motorcycle honor guard, the casket then travelled from Denver toward Boulder, eventually merging onto U.S. 36. From there, the procession progressed northward through central Boulder and eventually arrived at the mortuary.

Seven Denver-based Marines were present and saluted the casket as it was removed from the hearse and carried into the mortuary. Six active Army members from Windsor also traveled to Boulder to pay their respects to Stoddard.

In addition to the active military personnel, a few volunteers with to the Colorado Patriot Guard Riders came to the mortuary to form a flag line. The line stood at attention by the hearse, each member holding an American flag as the casket was moved inside the building.

Stoddard’s official reburial ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 26. The committal service will be held at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park on Kalmia Avenue. He will be buried next to his parents, George and Bess Stoddard.

“The support from the community has been astonishing,” Don McKeehan said. “It’s been overwhelming.”