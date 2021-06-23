GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

LOCOfest returns to Bootstrap Brewing with Longmont musicians in the spotlight

The free event Saturday features live sets from over a dozen local musicians

Jackson Cloud Odyssey performs at Bootstrap Brewing Co. during the 2019 Winter Walkabout Music Showcase. (Adam Damkoehler/Courtesy Photo)
By | kmccort@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

LOCOfest — an annual event featuring a diverse lineup of area musicians — will return to Bootstrap Brewing, on Saturday, from 3-9 p.m. The free day of live music guarantees freewheeling sets from bluegrassers, blues musicians, rockers, folk singers and more.

Maddy Marsan, a singer-songwriter from the Chicago area who relocated to Longmont over a year ago, will perform at LOCOfest at Bootstrap Brewing, located at 142 Pratt St. in Longmont, on Saturday. (Leah Gortowski/ Courtesy photo)

“Of course, we canceled in 2020,” said musician and event organizer Brian Rezac. “But, coming back this year — post-COVID — I decided to pull it back a bit to just solos and duos with no cover charge. I did this for a few reasons, but mainly I didn’t know where we’d be with restrictions. We may do another full-scale LOCOfest later this year.”

Jeff Cloud of Jackson Cloud Odyssey performs at Bolder Boulder in 2018. He and his son Jackson Cloud will headline LOCOfest. (Nick Atkins/Courtesy photo)

Rezac, who will also take the stage on Saturday, has hosted a weekly open ukulele jam at Bootstrap for years and sees LOCOfest as another platform to foster connections and spread the word about Colorado-based talent.

“We started LOCOfest in 2018 to showcase Longmont musicians,” Rezac said. “In 2018 and 2019, we would alternate with a band playing 30 minutes, then a solo act playing 10 minutes. It was eight hours of non-stop music. It was amazing. There’s a lot of talent in Longmont.”

This year’s lineup features an array of established local acts. But among the familiar faces are new artists eager to break into the scene.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting other musicians in Longmont, along with the opportunity to perform after a year of lockdowns and Zoom sessions,” said Maddy Marsan, a singer-songwriter who moved to Longmont from the Chicago area just over a year ago.

Maddy Marsan, a singer-songwriter and oboist from the Chicago area who relocated to Longmont over a year ago, will perform at LOCOfest at Bootstrap Brewing on Saturday. (Leah Gortowski/ Courtesy photo)

Marsan’s artistry can best be described as ethereal. At times she is reminiscent of Feist, at others she seems to be the lost member of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros.

On her 2018 song “Little Things,” Marsan’s voice captures a vintage quality. It’s the sort of dreamy track one would expect to hear on the soundtrack of a Wes Anderson cult classic, or perhaps in the background of a Parisian café.

“I’ve played the oboe most of my life,” Marsan said. “I don’t think I was sophisticated enough at age 9 to know exactly why the oboe called to me. But, over time, I fell in love with the pure tones from the double reed and wanted to incorporate the oboe as much as I could in my songwriting. I mainly perform solo since relocating to Colorado, but will always include oboe in my recordings.”

With the live entertainment industry coming to a halt last year, Marsan took the time to explore other endeavors and travels.

“I stepped away from writing to focus on DIY house projects, adjusting to remote life and exploring the outdoors,” Marsan said. “But I’ve been working on new folk covers and bringing new life to previously recorded songs.”

Jackson Cloud, of Jackson Cloud Odyssey, performs at the Fox Theatre in Boulder in January 2020. Cloud and his father Jeff Cloud will headline LOCOfest as Jackson Cloud Odyssey Duo on Saturday at Bootstrap Brewing. ( Nick Atkins/Courtesy photo)

Headlining Saturday’s event will be psychedelic rockers Jackson Cloud Odyssey Duo — comprised of son-and- father team Jackson and Jeff Cloud.

“I’m very excited to play live again,” said Jackson Cloud. “It’s been far too long and we always have a blast playing LOCOfest. Brian (Rezac) does a great job with this event. Always a big turnout, everyone is normally so psyched to hear live music and I’m sure they are probably going to be even more excited after a year away from live music.”

With roof-shaking vocals and gripping guitar shreds, Jackson Cloud Odyssey has been known to get crowds dancing with powerful renditions of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” and “California Girls” by The Beach Boys.

“We’ll be playing a new original tune that will be coming out on an album very soon,” said Jackson Cloud. “I’m also in the process of making a music video to go with the song. We’ll also be playing some familiar covers at LOCOfest.”

LOCOfest Lineup for Saturday 

3 p.m. – George Russell3:30 p.m. – Maddy Marsan4 p.m. – Will Whalen4:30 p.m. – Blase Poretti & The Jackson Fury5 p.m. – Helen Peterson5:30 p.m. – Frank James6 p.m. – Sam Storm6:30 p.m. – Adam Golden Band7 p.m. – Tim Merkel7:30 p.m. – Dave Simons8 p.m. – The Jimmy & Joe Show8:30 p.m. – Jackson Cloud Odyssey Duo

