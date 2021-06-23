Longmont’s Callahan House seeks community help to obtain restoration grant

Callahan House, an ornate Queen Anne Victorian historical home in Longmont is asking the community for help to obtain a grant to complete some much needed restoration.

Callahan House Manager Kathy Korpela said this grant effort is important because “grants — large and small — have been the only way to keep up with historically correct restoration and preservation of the house.” Some examples are matching time period interior painting and plaster work as well as upkeep with HVAC, flooring, woodwork and the garden fountain.

“The Callahan House and Gardens belong to the city of Longmont under the recreation department and only have a limited budget on an annual basis for general maintenance,” Korpela said.

Korpela explained that The State Historical Fund grant through History Colorado helps to supplement the Callahan House budget and serves as a revenue-generating event center for the popular wedding and events venue.

The grant itself is from the State Historic Preservation Office administrators within the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service division. It stipulates that at least 10% of funds granted must be subgranted to certified local governments, such as the city owned Callahan House.

The grant, which began in 1990 and amended several times since then to include all local government owned historical sites, is also partially funded through gaming tax revenues throughout the state.

Korpela said the Callahan House since 1985 has been on the National Register of Historic Places through the Department of the Interior, National Park Service. The historic home was registered with Colorado as a historic property in 1973.

“(It) was one of the first Longmont landmark designations, thereby qualifying it for historic preservation grants and funding,” Korpela said.

Korpela said that upon obtaining the grant, restoration would begin at an undetermined point in 2022 and last for about 24 months.

“We are gathering letters of support from as many of the local agencies, organizations, ladies clubs, businesses, volunteers and citizens that utilize the historic Callahan House and Gardens,” Korpela said.

Residents and supporters can “write a citizen letter expressing support of preserving Longmont history through the Callahan House,” Korpela said. Supporters can also create postings on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms detailing their experiences and memories at the historical home.

Residents seeking to support Callahan House in its grant pursuit may do so by writing letters before July 16, so the board of directors can gather them in a grant proposal that must be submitted by Aug. 1. Letters must be addressed to History Colorado and can be sent to Korpela via email at Kathy.Korpela@longmontcolorado.gov. Letters can also be mailed or dropped off at 312 Terry St., Longmont, Colo. 80501.

Another way residents can help Callahan House is by attending a free Open House event during ArtWalk on Sept. 11, commemorating Longmont’s 150th anniversary. Residents can also help by visiting the home at Christmastime, by purchasing tickets to upcoming fundraising events, by renting the house and garden for personal events or club meetings or by enjoying a stroll through the garden.

“Donations toward these restorations and future preservation efforts are gratefully accepted,” Korpela added.

“Located in the heart of Longmont, just two blocks from the bustle of Main Street, the Callahan House and Garden is a preserved example of 1890s Queen Anne architecture where citizens and visitors can ‘step back in time’ to early 20th Century-living and stroll through gardens for a peaceful break or photo-op,” Korpela said.

Korpela said the city along with other philanthropic clubs and historical preservation organizations, such as the St. Vrain Historical Society and Longmont Museum, continue to work toward generating funds to do necessary repairs preserving the Queen Anne Victorian, Edwardian style home but because of the COVID-19 pandemic closures, need supplemental help to keep the house running for another 125 years.

The Callahan House was built in 1892 by James Wiggins for its first owner J.K. Sweeny and the two story, red brick home was detailed with Lyons sandstone on the corners and window sills. In 1896, Thomas M. Callahan purchased the home seven years after moving to Longmont with his family.

Callahan is credited for initially modernizing the home by adding a hot water system, central heating, electricity and indoor plumbing. The Callahan’s began expanding the home in 1904 and in 1906, purchased a nearby property and later added the garden on the lot south of the home.

In 1938, the Callahan’s presented the home to Longmont to be used as an event venue when he and his family headed to Reno, Nev., to live closer to their son and his family.