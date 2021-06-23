Lost City opening coffee shop in Boulder’s Avanti

Lost City, a coffee shop concept with two locations in Denver, is expanding to Boulder.

The newest shop, which opened last week, is in the Avanti Food & Beverage food hall on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

“This is a great opportunity for Lost City to expand beyond its home in Denver,” Lost City owner Michael Graham said in a prepared statement. “We love the collective and collaborative feel of Avanti, but most of all, we’re thrilled to engage with the vibrant Boulder community.”

In addition to drinks, the Boulder shop will serve Little Man Ice Cream, other snacks and desserts, and grab-and-go breakfast items from Comal Heritage Food Incubator alumnus Silvia Hernandez, according to a company news release.

